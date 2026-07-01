Newly formed Russian mobile units assume combat duty to protect energy sites from drones

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Newly established mobile fire groups have completed a training cycle and assumed combat duty to defend fuel and energy facilities and administrative centers from enemy drones, the press office of Russia’s Moscow Military District reported.

"The Moscow Military District has concluded a new cycle of combat training for mobile fire groups. <…> Following the completion of the training process, the newly formed units have gone on combat alert to secure facilities of the fuel and energy sector and administrative centers," the press office said in a statement.

During several weeks of training, the mobile fire groups honed the skills of protecting strategic facilities from aerial threats, it said.

"The training program based on the experience of the special military operation included firearms, engineering and medical support operations and the methods of countering unmanned aerial vehicles," the press office elaborated.

During the classes, the trainees practiced delivering fire on fast-moving small-size targets from heavy machine-guns and smoothbore guns and learned to promptly change positions, it specified.

"The groups trained to detect drones visually and with technical devices, suppress them by electronic warfare systems and destroy them by fire under intense jamming. They practiced unit cohesion operations: target acquisition, target engagement by fire and support provision," the press office said.

The training also focused on field fortifications, equipment camouflaging and the evacuation of wounded personnel under enemy fire, it said.