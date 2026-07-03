Mobile UAV jammer protects Russian troops, vehicles from enemy drones — tech firm

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The mobile radio jammer "Puzzle", designed to protect Russian troops and vehicles from enemy drones, is being used in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the Vodoley Engineering Group told TASS.

"Our innovation, the mobile radio jamming system ‘Puzzle,’ is deployed in the special military operation area. The system’s modular design makes it possible to use it for the protection of both vehicles and personnel. The ‘Puzzle’ modular concept also enables its operators, within several minutes, to change its characteristics, designation, and carry out rapid repairs in field conditions without any tools," the spokesman said.

The UAV jammer has received positive feedback from troops, he added.

"The system shows high effectiveness and is capable of countering all types of radio-controlled UAVs. Its other unique properties include low energy consumption, simultaneous performance monitoring of all frequency modules, their temperature control, and monitoring of the cooling system status," the spokesman elaborated.

The ‘Puzzle’ radio jammer operates within a 300-meter radius, he said.