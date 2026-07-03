Bulgarian PM confirms readiness to veto EU's 21st sanctions package against Russia

SOFIA, July 3. /TASS/. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev confirmed that he is prepared to veto the European Union's 21st package of sanctions against Russia if it affects the country's interests. The prime minister made the statement while answering lawmakers' questions in parliament. He was asked about the possibility of a veto in connection with the EU's plans to impose sanctions on Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and Lukoil founder Vagit Alekperov.

"You asked whether I am prepared to veto the EU's 21st sanctions package against Russia. My answer is that I am not only prepared to do so - I will. Plain and simple, I will do it to defend our national interests," the prime minister said.

In mid-June, Radev said at an EU summit that he would not allow the adoption of "sanctions that would harm or pose risks to the Bulgarian economy," adding that the sanctions issue would be considered in July by the EU Foreign Affairs Council.