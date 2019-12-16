First regiment equipped with Avangard system to assume combat duty by year-end

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The first regiment equipped with the Avangard missile system with the hypersonic glide vehicle will assume combat duty at the Dombarovskaya Rocket Division in the Orenburg region by the end of 2019, Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) Colonel-General Sergey Karakaev told the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.

"The deployment of the first rocket regiment with the Avangard missile system at the Dombarovksaya Rocket Division is planned by the end of 2019," Karakaev said.

He added that the Avangard missile system will effectively complement the RSVN weapons system structure, expand military capabilities of the military unit and "create conditions for developing new types of military equipment for modern and future strategic missiles.".