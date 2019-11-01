Foreign Ministry: Sarmat, Avangard systems may be included in New START treaty

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s missile systems Sarmat and Avangard fit in well with the strategic arms reduction treaty New START and may be included in it, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s non-proliferation and arms control department, Vladimir Leontiev, said during a discussion on the future of strategic nuclear weapons within the US-Russia-China triangle on the platform of the discussion club Valdai.

"As far as new Russian systems are concerned, the situation is dual. There are two systems that clearly fall under the treaty. First, the Sarmat, which can be easily included in the treaty as a new type ICBM (inter-continental ballistic missile), for which there is a special procedure, from the creation of a prototype to its authorization for service," he said.

"There are no big problems with Avangard, either," Leontiev said.