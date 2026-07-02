FACTBOX: What we know about Ukrainian drone attack on Minsk-Anapa bus in Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces deliberately targeted the passenger tourist bus operating on the Minsk-Anapa route near the Belarus border in Russia's Bryansk Region, Acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said.

Two bus drivers from Belarus' Gomel Region and one passenger were injured as a result of the drone attack, Belarus' Health Ministry later clarified. Earlier reports said only two people had been injured.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

The incident

- A drone struck a bus operating on the Minsk-Gomel-Anapa route, the Gomel Regional Executive Committee confirmed.

- The incident occurred today at 11:55 a.m. Moscow time (8:55 a.m. GMT) near the settlement of Krasnaya Gora at the Krasny Kamen customs checkpoint in Russia's Bryansk Region.

- The bus was operating a regularly scheduled service on an officially approved route.

- There were 19 passengers on board, according to the regional administration's Telegram channel.

- Passengers and drivers have been transported to Belarus, the Gomel Regional Executive Committee said on its Telegram channel.

- A response team had previously been dispatched from Gomel to evacuate the passengers and drivers of the Minsk-Anapa bus.

Passengers' condition

- Two bus drivers and one passenger were injured in the drone attack on the bus in the Bryansk Region, Belarus' Health Ministry later clarified.

- Earlier, the regional executive committee's press office reported two injured drivers from Belarus' Gomel Region.

- Passengers were not injured, Belarusian TV channel First Information reported earlier.

- Six Russian citizens are staying at a temporary accommodation center, where the necessary conditions have been provided for them, Acting Bryansk Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said.

- The acting governor also said psychologists are working with the bus passengers at the temporary accommodation center.

- Those injured are being hospitalized at the Gomel Regional Clinical Hospital, the Health Ministry said.

Reaction

- Ukrainian forces deliberately struck a passenger tourist bus traveling from Minsk to the southern Russian city of Anapa while it was passing through Russia's Bryansk Region near the Belarus border, Kovalchuk said.

- The drone strike on the passenger bus near the Belarus border in Bryansk Region is another act of terrorism, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Oleg Gaydukevich said.

- No one involved in the attack on the passenger bus near the Belarus border in the Bryansk Region will escape responsibility, Gaydukevich added.

- Ukraine is attempting to stage a provocation and drag Minsk into the conflict through the latest strike on a Belarusian bus, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on Solovyov Live.

Investigation

- The drone was a fixed-wing unmanned aircraft, Kovalchuk added.

- Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on terrorism charges, Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

Attack on children's bus in Bryansk Region in June

- Ukrainian forces attacked a bus carrying a Belarusian children's football team with a fixed-wing drone in the Bryansk Region on June 17.

- One woman accompanying the young athletes was killed and eight people were injured.

- Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on terrorism charges.