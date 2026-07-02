Russia, Indonesia plan to expand space cooperation

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Roscosmos Federal Space Agency plans to expand and strengthen cooperation with Indonesia, CEO Dmitry Bakanov said during a visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

A Roscosmos delegation, led by Bakanov, visited Indonesia to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in space exploration. In Jakarta, the delegation members were received by Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin, speaker of Indonesia's Regional Representative Council. The Roscosmos chief also held talks with Dr. Arif Satria, chairman of Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency.

"Our countries are developing very effective cooperation, and space is one of the areas where we intend to expand and strengthen partnership," Bakanov stressed.

According to the Roscosmos CEO, in a period when space services are increasingly used worldwide, every country needs to have sovereign access to outer space.