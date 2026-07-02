Death toll in Damascus explosion rises to nine — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, July 3. /TASS/. At least nine people were killed in an explosion that occurred not far from the the Palace of Justice in downtown Damascus, Syrian Health Ministry Spokesman Wael Daghmash said.

"The terror attack’s death toll has risen from seven to nine, with over 20 wounded," he said.

General Osama Atika, head of the Damascus Department of Internal Security, told Al-Ikhbariya TV that the blast had rocked a cafe near the Palace of Justice. According to him, rumors on social media that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber were untrue. The general said the bomb had been planted in the cafe in advance and later detonated.