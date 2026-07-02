Russian forces strike facilities used by Kiev for killing civilians — MFA

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The military targets hit by Russian forces in overnight mass strikes across Ukraine were used by the Kiev regime to kill civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Even Klitschko (Vitaly Klitschko, the Kiev mayor - TASS) managed to put it clearly this time: 'It was a terrible night for Kiev. The largest attack.' I can add only one thing: it was not directed against peaceful Kiev, but against military and strategic targets used by the Kiev regime to kill civilians," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov had briefed President Vladimir Putin on the results of the large-scale retaliatory strikes carried out against facilities in Kiev and other populated areas. Peskov stressed that the strikes targeted only military or military-related sites.