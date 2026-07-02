MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s "national pantheon" will be located on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the Center for Strategic Communications under the Culture Ministry said on Telegram.

"The Pantheon will be located in the historical part of the capital, on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve. The decision on reburial will require approval through a vote of the Verkhovna Rada," the post says.

At the moment, there is no list of people who will be reburied in the pantheon. However, as the Center for Strategic Communications notes, "Ukraine will return their remains home for proper commemoration."

On June 28, Vladimir Zelensky sent a bill to parliament on the creation of the Ukrainian "national pantheon," and on July 1 it was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. The document provides for the reburial of the remains of Ukrainian nationalists, primarily the leaders and participants of the OUN-UPA (the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia).

In June, Zelensky unveiled a bust of Ivan Mazepa in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, who betrayed Peter I and sided with King Charles XII of Sweden during the Northern War in the early 18th century. He also announced the installation of another monument to Mazepa in downtown Kiev - on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, where a monument to Vladimir Lenin used to stand.

At the end of May, Zelensky took part in the reburial ceremony of the remains of one of the leaders of the OUN-UPA, Andrey Melnik, and his wife in the Kiev Region. He also assigned the name "The Name of the UPA Heroes" to a separate special operations center North of the special operations forces of the army.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Kiev regime has reached an ideological impasse in its attempts to reprogram the population, and Zelensky has again betrayed the memory of his ancestors.