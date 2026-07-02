Learning personally from Putin about Russia’s foreign policy important for Turkey — Fidan

ANKARA, July 2. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that it is important for the leadership of his country to personally learn from Russian President Vladimir Putin about his vision regarding regional issues and some foreign policy topics.

"My contacts with Mr. Putin should be considered as a dialogue between him and our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I bring Putin messages from him and come back with answers and comments. As for the topics, an important issue is the current situation in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Because when I came to Russia in May last year, we discussed this in detail. Putin then presented his vision. After that, we talked a lot about this with the mediators and negotiators. And now we needed to hear it personally from Mr. Putin again, to find out his position," he said on CNN Turk.

Fidan pointed out that it is important for Turkey to understand Russia’s position on the "ongoing peace process in the Caucasus. This issue is important to us. Their positions and opinions on Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria are important. And frankly speaking, we have interests in these regions. And according to our own political position, Mr. Putin's positions in decision-making on a number of issues are important."

When asked about Putin's position on the Ukrainian conflict, the Turkish minister said that the Russian leader adheres to the agreements reached with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Anchorage in August 2025.

"Regarding the peace process [in Ukraine] Putin openly said that he adheres to the agreements reached with Trump in Alaska," he said.