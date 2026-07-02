Russia develops augmented reality system for mobile fire team training

ST. PETERSBURG, July 2. /TASS/. An innovative augmented reality (AR) training system has been developed in Russia to enhance the real-time tactical preparedness of mobile fire team crews. This cutting-edge system was unveiled at the 9th All-Russia Conference on "Protection of Civilian Facilities from Unmanned Systems Attacks and UAS/Anti-UAS Operations," held in St. Petersburg, a TASS correspondent reports.

According to Baragozza Systems, the developer behind the technology, "This system significantly boosts the effectiveness of mobile units. Enemy overflights are completely prevented, ensuring 100% combat readiness."

Designed for on-site training at actual combat positions, the system eliminates the need for ammunition expenditure and reduces barrel wear. Its digital platform swiftly adapts to new UAV types and emerging aerial threats, providing soldiers with precise guidance on leading moving targets during firing. Through interactive prompts and instant ballistic calculations, trainees learn to accurately target any UAV type. Training occurs in realistic conditions, with soldiers adapting to specific firing sectors and terrain, thereby enhancing their psychological resilience and moral readiness. Additionally, this approach streamlines logistics and operational costs by removing the necessity for field trips.

The system operates as follows: the operator deploys it on the actual terrain, sets target flight parameters via a touchscreen interface, and the system overlays a digital UAV onto the real landscape, seamlessly integrating with the terrain’s features. A built-in computer generates a real-time mathematical model that considers ballistics, physical parameters, range, target speed and trajectory, and environmental factors like wind. It automatically calculates the optimal lead point and records actual hits, creating an immersive and precise training environment that enhances tactical proficiency without physical ammunition.