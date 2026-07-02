Bank of Russia to assess feasibility of key rate cut at July meeting

ST. PETERSBURG, July 2. /TASS/. The Central Bank will assess the feasibility of lowering the key rate at its meeting on July 24, Kirill Tremasov, advisor to the Bank of Russia Governor, told reporters on the sidelines of the Financial Congress.

"There is still plenty of time before the upcoming meeting. We will assess," he said. "Little time has passed since the June meeting; everything voiced in June remains relevant," Tremasov noted.

The Bank of Russia slashed the key rate on June 19 following a Board meeting from 14.5% to 14.25% per annum.