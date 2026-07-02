Bomb in Monaco house activated when Yermolayev’s companion passed by — TV

PARIS, July 2. /TASS/. The explosives in the entrance of the house in Monaco were activated at the moment when Anna Nasobina, a companion of Ukrainian businessman Vadim Yermolayev, passed by, BFMTV channel quoted a source as saying.

According to the channel, a 13-year-old teenager was the first to enter the building.

"When Nasobina passed by the bomb, the suspect detonated the explosive device using an object similar to a remote control," the source said.

Earlier it was reported that the attacker may be a woman, who fled to one of the European countries.

On June 29, an explosion occurred in the entrance of an apartment building in Monaco. According to BFMTV, one of the three injured is Yermolayev, a citizen of Cyprus, whom the media included in the list of the wealthiest Ukrainian businessmen. It was reported that he owned a network of fraudulent call centers in Ukraine. Yermolayev renounced his Ukrainian citizenship in 2019. In 2023, Kiev imposed sanctions against him.

The Monaco Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident in connection with an "attempted murder." According to Le Figaro, sources said that investigators are inclined to believe that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is behind this crime. According to the Comments .ua publication, the SBU could have staged an attempt on Yermolayev to take control of the call centers associated with him in Dnepropetrovsk and even broader shadow business processes in the city, as well as prevent his possible interference in politics in the future.