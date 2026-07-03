Americans are 'tired of being engaged in foreign wars' — former US lawmaker

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. A large number of Americans are "tired of being engaged in foreign wars" that have nothing to do with defending the United States, former US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) said in an interview with TASS.

Commenting on the US-Israeli operation against Iran, Greene recalled that fellow Republican Donald Trump had firmly pledged during his reelection campaign to end US military interventions abroad but failed to implement that undertaking.

"It's also a broken campaign promise. He promised no more foreign wars and that's what people voted for. It was one of the most important things to me about the 2024 campaign because so many Americans are tired of being engaged in foreign wars and paying for them and our military being used. And it doesn't defend our homeland at all," the former lawmaker said

She argued that the war with Iran had imposed significant economic costs on the United States. Even if peace talks between Washington and Tehran continue, it will take months before fuel prices begin to fall again and inflation eases, Greene predicted.

"We've seen inflation go up and we've seen gas prices go up. And I think if the peace talks hold, if the ceasefire holds, it'll still take months and months for gas prices to come back down and inflation. And I don't think the inflation will come down very easily. And so this is a direct cost to the American people," she said.

Greene also argued that Trump and his administration, contrary to their promises, had protected criminals in the deep state and failed to clear the ground in Washington. The term "deep state" refers to influential networks within the federal government that are believed to exert behind-the-scenes influence over US political and economic affairs. During his first term, Trump pledged to fight the entrenched bureaucracy, which he said had significantly obstructed his agenda, but he did not succeed.

Until recently, Greene was regarded as one of the current White House host's closest allies and supporters. She is widely considered one of the leading figures in the MAGA movement. MAGA (Make America Great Again) was the central slogan of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and has since become firmly embedded in US political discourse. However, several months ago, Trump effectively severed ties with Greene following her sharp criticism of US military interventions abroad and Israel's operation in the Gaza Strip.