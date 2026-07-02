Spain defeats Austria in its first World Cup playoff victory in 16 years

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. Spain defeated Austria 3:0 in the Round of 32 game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Inglewood, California.

The goals were scored by Mikel Oyarzabal (36 and 89’) and Pedro Porro (66’).

It was Spain’s first victory in a World Cup knockout since 2010.

In the Round of 16, Spain will play against either Portugal or Croatia, who will clash later in the day. Spain’s next match is scheduled to take place on July 6 in Arlington, Texas.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.