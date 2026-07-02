Russian Embassy in Sweden comes under repeated drone attack

STOCKHOLM, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Sweden has come under yet another attack using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), one of which carried a dummy explosive device, the diplomatic mission said in a post on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The Russian Embassy in Sweden came under yet another attack using unmanned aerial vehicles. One quadcopter dropped a box containing red paint on the premises of the diplomatic mission, while another drone with a dummy explosive device attached to it fell, apparently accidentally, on our premises right next to the Russian Embassy building," the post reads.

The embassy condemned the attack as a blatant attempt to intimidate the Russian mission as it emphasized that full responsibility for continued attacks and their consequences rests with the Swedish side.