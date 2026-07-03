Kiev records health-threatening levels of air pollution — TV

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Health-threatening levels of air pollution were recorded this morning in the Ukrainian capital, the Kiev-24 TV channel reported.

According to Ukraine’s SaveEcoBot monitoring service, air quality in many areas of Kiev is currently rated as harmful to health. Since late last week, air pollution has been present in Kiev due to smoke from fires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. The day before, heavy smoke was observed over the city following explosions that occurred during an air raid alert.