Kiev deliberately targeted bus carrying Belarusians in Bryansk Region — Russian envoy

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Ukraine deliberately targeted a bus carrying Belarusian citizens in Russia's Bryansk Region, and this war crime will not go unpunished, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said.

The diplomat noted that this was the second consecutive deliberate strike by Ukrainian terrorists against Belarusian citizens on Russian territory.

"Today's attack on a tourist bus leaves no doubt that Kiev deliberately targeted Belarusian citizens. This was neither an accident nor a coincidence, but a carefully planned and coordinated terrorist attack. It can only be described as a deliberate act of violence and aggression against civilians. This is a war crime that will not go unpunished," the embassy's press service quoted Gryzlov as saying on its Telegram channel.