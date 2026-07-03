Portugal advances to next round of FIFA World Cup playoff

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. Portugal defeated Croatia 2:1 in the Round of 32 game of the FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Canada.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on penalty 68 minutes into the game, and Goncalo Ramos sealed his team’s victory (90+4). Ivan Persic netted the ball for Croatia (53’).

Ronaldo is the runner-off in terms of World Cup matches - 26, second only to Argentina’s Lionel Messi (29). He also became the oldest player taking part in a World Cup knockout, at the age of 41 years and 147 days.

In the Round of 16 Portugal will face Spain, which defeated Austria earlier in the day (3:0). The match will take place in Arlington, Texas, on July 6.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.