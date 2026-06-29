Russian artillery destroys two Ukrainian army deployment sites near Konstantinovka

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Artillery of Russia’s Battlegroup South destroyed two Ukrainian army deployment sites with manpower in the Konstantinovka frontline area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During combat operations, reconnaissance squads of the 6th Motor Rifle Division uncovered two enemy temporary deployment sites with manpower of up to five soldiers. The target coordinates were transmitted to artillery crews. Direct hits from various artillery guns destroyed two enemy temporary deployment sites with manpower. Artillery crews of the 6th Motor Rifle Division are conducting combat operations in the Konstantinovka direction round-the-clock, driving the enemy out of the city’s outskirts," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, in Konstantinovka, reconnaissance squads of the 6th Motor Rifle Division spotted enemy personnel recovering a reconnaissance quadcopter drone for maintenance. After tracking it down, they discovered an enemy UAV control post and transmitted the target coordinates to a Msta-B howitzer crew. The enemy UAV control post was destroyed together with manpower by a direct hit from the 152mm artillery gun, the ministry said.

Also, reconnaissance squads of the 70th Motor Rifle Division uncovered the enemy troop rotation on a vehicle that tried to leave Konstantinovka. The target coordinates were transmitted to an FPV drone team, it said.

"The enemy vehicle was destroyed by a direct hit. Thus, the FPV drone operator denied the enemy the possibility to withdraw military personnel and deprived it of its transportation vehicle," the ministry reported.