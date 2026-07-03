Senior diplomats from Russia, China, Mongolia discuss trilateral cooperation

ULAANBAATAR, July 3. /TASS/. Friendly relations, economic corridor, and security cooperation were discussed by deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Mongolia, and China during their seventh consultative meeting in Ulaanbaatar, the Mongolian government’s press service said.

"During the meeting, the sides exchanged opinions about the traditionally friendly relations of Mongolia, Russia, and China in a broad range of areas, including the implementation of projects under the ‘Mongolia-Russia-China economic corridor’ project. Also, the sides exchanged opinions about the implementation of the Russia-China gas pipeline project that will run through Mongolia’s territory," the statement says.

The three senior diplomats also discussed "the current state and prospects of trilateral cooperation, preparations for a meeting of the three countries’ heads of states and governments and implementation of high-level agreements."

According to the statement, the diplomats also exchanged opinions on the security situation in northeast Asia, cooperation under the UN framework and as part of other organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.