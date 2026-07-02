Russian forces hit Kiev facility that manufactures Flamingo missile control systems

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces struck the Radionix LLC radio-electronic industry enterprise in Kiev that manufactures control systems for Flamingo ground-based long-range cruise missiles, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"The following targets in Kiev have been struck: <…> the Radionix LLC radio-electronic industry plant, a key research and production facility manufacturing control systems for Flamingo long-range ground-based cruise missiles, Fire Point-7 and Fire Point-9 operational-tactical missiles, Neptune-MD missiles and anti-aircraft missiles (the Klon project). The company's products also directly influence the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force and its ability to counter air defense systems," the statement said.

The Russian forces delivered the strike in retaliation to the Kiev regime’s attacks on civilian infrastructure on Russian territory, hitting fuel and energy sites in Kiev and the Kiev Region, and also the infrastructure of military airfields in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov and Kiev Regions, it said.