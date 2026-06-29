Protection against UAV attacks, AI use: statements by Russia’s defense chief

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The situation with measures of protection against Ukrainian UAV attacks in Russian regions and in the special military operation area changes about every two-three months, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said at a meeting with military reporters attended by a TASS correspondent.

Russia is actively introducing artificial intelligence systems in its air defenses and the results will be seen by November, he added.

TASS has put together key statements by the Russian defense minister.

Protection against UAVs

- The situation with measures of protection against enemy UAV attacks changes about every two-three months in Russian regions and in the special military operation area: "The situation changes every two-three months."

- Layered air defenses against drone attacks have been built in all of the Russian battlegroups operating in the special military operation area: "In all of the battlegroups, layered air defenses have been built."

- Mobile fire groups as defense against enemy drones are being actively introduced in Russia: "We are now actively introducing mobile fire groups armed primarily with interceptor FPV drones."

Unified information environment to raise situational awareness of UAV attacks

- Russia has been establishing a unified information environment to raise the situational awareness of UAV attacks since April: "We have begun approximately since April to actively establish a single information environment to raise situational awareness. I have now a completely tough requirement: a radar does not exist, if it is not seen in the unified system. We have begun to introduce actively the software, beginning from the tactical level and further on, that makes it possible at the tactical level to determine objectives, see the entire situation, exercise command and control of the battle and so on."

- A large number of tablet devices has already been given directly to crews, crew commanders and combat vehicles: "All of this is linked into a single system - a combat vehicle, a mobile fire group, control posts, radars."

Use of artificial intelligence

- Artificial intelligence is used in Russian drones to identify images, automatically lock on targets and provide navigation: "In drones, artificial intelligence is used largely for two purposes. First of all, this all relates to identifying images and automatically locking on targets. Secondly, this relates to navigation. Neural networks need to be trained. For this purpose, we are now actively introducing DC [special software] everywhere and creating a data mart. It has already been created and is filled from DC that collects all the data. DC is now being introduced into all the battlegroups."

- Artificial intelligence systems are now being actively introduced in air defenses and the result will be seen by November: A large amount of artificial intelligence supports decision-making. We are now actively doing this, I mean air defense. This is one of seven projects, which we must implement by the end of this year. We will be implementing this together with some civilian companies, at least one company. We are actively developing this and the project will be implemented by November."

Effectiveness of using drones

- Unmanned systems forces use drones about three times more effectively than ordinary crews: "Unmanned systems forces are the troops where formations and not crews are fighting. A formation is assigned an objective to isolate some area and cut off supply routes. And this formation copes with its task. Unmanned systems forces use drones about three times more effectively than ordinary crews, according to DC data."

Funding of labs for military hardware repair

- The funding of maintenance units, the so-called laboratories or workshops in the special military operation area has been increased twice lately: "As for these labs as you call them, this work has been smoothly organized in each more or less large formation, surely in divisions and maintenance units. Moreover, we support it and, as the defense minister, I have increased the financing of maintenance units twice precisely to ensure that they purchase components, spare parts, 3D printers and expendable materials to repair the equipment that they get."