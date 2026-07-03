Kiev troops shell DPR 15 times in past day, one killed

DONETSK, July 3. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 15 times over the past day, killing one civilian and wounding four, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of 15 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "One civilian was reported to have been killed and four wounded."

Nine attacks occurred in the Gorlovka area, three in Starobeshevo area, and one each in Shakhtersk, Yasinovataya and Volnovakha. A number of cars and trucks, and three civilian infrastructure sites were damaged.