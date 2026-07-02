US offers Iran access to frozen funds for free Hormuz Strait passage

NEW YORK, July 2. /TASS/. The United States has offered to unfreeze Iranian assets in an effort to persuade Tehran to drop plans to impose fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner discussed ways to break the deadlock in negotiations during their visit to Doha earlier in the week. Washington suggested Tehran should abandon claims to control the waterway and charge passage fees in exchange for access to part of its frozen assets worth around $100 billion, the paper added.

However, Iran rejected the proposal, insisting on its right to control the Strait of Hormuz, while its military also threatened tough measures against vessels that do not use routes approved by Tehran, The Wall Street Journal noted.