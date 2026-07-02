Saudi Arabia sent largest oil shipment in four months through Hormuz

NEW YORK, July 2. /TASS/. Four supertankers carrying oil from Saudi Arabia crossed the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg said, citing data from marine traffic services.

Riyadh has therefore conducted the largest shipment of this fuel through the waterway since the start of the US and Israel's war against Iran in February.

The supertankers of the Saudi company Bahri reached the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, according to traffic services. They are transporting 8 million barrels of oil from the port of Ras Tanura on the coast of the Persian Gulf. This indicates an increase in Saudi Arabia's oil exports after the United States and Iran agreed in June to resume maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, the news agency said.