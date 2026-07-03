Practically all La Guaira officials killed during earthquake — acting president

CARACAS, July 3. /TASS/. Practically all officials from the Venezuelan state of La Guaira, the worst-affected one by the recent deadly earthquake, have been killed, Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"Heads of many agencies in La Guaira were killed. Nearly all officials died in this worst-affected state," she told reporters in Caracas.

In her words, over 855 buildings were damaged by the earthquake, including 127 that were razed to the ground.

"The two earthquakes were followed by over 800 aftershocks," she said, adding that the Venezuelan government will announce its economic measures aimed at rebuilding the country on July 3.

The earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two powerful tremors, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, were recorded with a gap of about 40 seconds. Their epicenters were located about 10 km apart in Venezuela's Yaracuy state. According to the latest reports, the disaster claimed 2,295 lives.