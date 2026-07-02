Putin supported request for extra fuel supplies to Kaliningrad Region — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the request of Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Alexey Besprozvannykh for priority supplies of extra fuel volumes for residents of the region, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Besprozvannykh raised the topic of priority supplies of additional fuel volumes for residents of the Kaliningrad Region during the conversation with President Putin today. The Russian president supported this request of the governor," Peskov said.

The head of state also backed a request "to allocate funds for subsidized air tickets for residents of the Kaliningrad Region," the Kremlin Spokesman said. This is a traditional form of subsidizing, he noted. "The initiative of acquiring extra ferries for Kaliningrad also got support from the president," Peskov added. "All these topics will be considered in accordance with assignments of the Russian president," the presidential press secretary stressed.