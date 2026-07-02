Transnistria extends yellow terrorist danger code for another two months

CHISINAU, July 2. /TASS/. Transnistria has extended the yellow code of terrorist danger due to the threat of terrorist attacks for another 60 days, until August 31, according to a decree signed by President of the unrecognized republic Vadim Krasnoselsky.

"Extend the yellow code of terrorist danger until August 31," the document says on the website of the head of Transnistria.

The yellow level has been in effect for fourth years after a series of terrorist attacks in 2022. They began with the shelling of the State Security Ministry with grenade launchers. Later the antennas of one of the largest radio and television centers in the region in the village of Mayak were blown up. The military airfields near Tiraspol and Rybnitsa, as well as the location of the Transnistrian peacekeeping contingent and the territory of the arsenal near the village of Cobasna, where about 20,000 tons of ammunition are stored, were attacked. No one was injured.

In March 2023, the State Security Ministry said it had prevented a terrorist attack prepared against the leadership of the republic and the heads of the OSCE mission in Moldova. The organizers planned to set off an explosive device planted in a car in the center of Tiraspol. Two suspects were reported to have been arrested. Krasnoselsky said at the time that this sabotage was sanctioned and prepared by the Security Service of Ukraine.