Woman killed by Ukrainian projectile in Belgorod

BELGOROD, July 3. /TASS/. A female resident of Russia’s borderline city of Belgorod was killed by a Ukrainian shelling attack, the region’s crisis response center said.

"Belgorod and the Belgorod district sustained a Ukrainian rocket attack. As a result, a civilian was killed by an enemy projectile," the center said in a statement.

The attack caused serious damage to power infrastructure and led to disruptions in electricity and water supplies to the city’s residents.

"Power outages and water supply problems have been registered in a number of municipalities," the center said.