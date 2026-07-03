{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Israel tests its Iron Beam laser as part of modernized Iron Dome system

The Israeli Defense Ministry called the capabilities demonstrated during the test "a significant leap in the system's ability to counter a wide range of attack scenarios"

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Israeli military has successfully completed a series of trials of its modernized Iron Dome air defense network, which now includes the Iron Beam laser, the Israeli Defense Ministry said.

The tests were carried out by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) at the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) within the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), together with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Technical specifications and details of trials are unknown. The statement says that upgrades integrated into the system allow "to further enhance its performance against scenarios simulating existing and future threats, including rockets, cruise missiles, and UAVs. The project also includes "technological enhancements that improve the system's ability to contend with high rates and volumes of fire."

"The new capabilities demonstrated during the test series represent a significant leap in the system's ability to counter a wide range of attack scenarios," the statement says.

Special attention was paid to the Iron Beam laser’s compatibility with other components of the Iron Dome.

The Iron Dome defense system was delivered to the Israeli Air Force and declared operational in 2011.

Tags
Israel
US believes that Israel plotted assassination of Araghchi, Ghalibaf — NYT
According to the newspaper sources, when Washington learned about plans to assassinate the Iranian parliament speaker, it asked Israel to refrain from such attempts
Read more
Czech PM hits back at US criticism of Prague’s implementation of NATO commitments
Andrej Babis said that the Czech Republic is not a colony, but a partner
Read more
Investigators establish Monaco bomber identity — AFP
An arrest warrant has been issued
Read more
Kremlin briefing covers Russia's massive strike on Ukraine, EU's confrontation with Moscow
The European Union's escalation toward Russia further intensifies already heightened tensions across Europe, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Tanzania become 34th country with direct flights from Russia in summer season
Flights on the route Dar es Salaam - Moscow - Zanzibar - Dar es Salaam will be operated three times a week
Read more
Russian children rights commissioner, ICRC chief discuss Russia-Ukraine kins reunification
The meeting focused on reuniting children with their families in Russia, Ukraine and third countries
Read more
Saudi Arabia sent largest oil shipment in four months through Hormuz
This indicates an increase in Saudi Arabia's oil exports after the United States and Iran agreed in June to resume maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg said
Read more
Russian military chief reports to Putin results of massive strike on Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov highlighted that the strikes had targeted only military or military-related facilities
Read more
Erdogan regularly holds consultations with Putin on regional issues — Fidan
Because look at our region, at the ongoing conflict in the Black Sea basin, which is important to us. The Caucasus is important to us, Central Asia and the Middle East, said Turkish Foreign Minister
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukrainian drone attack on Minsk-Anapa bus in Bryansk Region
Two bus drivers from Belarus' Gomel Region and one passenger were injured as a result of the drone attack
Read more
Generalissimus Suvorov Borey-A-class submarine to reinforce Russia’s Pacific Fleet
Navy commander Nikolay Yevmenov underscored that Russia has not commissioned this many submarine cruisers since 1991
Read more
Bank of Russia to assess feasibility of key rate cut at July meeting
Kirill Tremasov everything voiced in June remains relevant
Read more
Epstein case reveals real face of Western elites seeking to rule world — Lavrov
"It is unnecessary to explain to any normal person that this is pure Satanism and is beyond human comprehension," the Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
Russia develops augmented reality system for mobile fire team training
Designed for on-site training at actual combat positions, the system eliminates the need for ammunition expenditure and reduces barrel wear
Read more
Russian government permits sales of Euro-3 fuel in Russia until year-end
Several oil processing plants were allowed to produce gasoline with higher maximum permitted sulfur content
Read more
Identity of EU negotiator irrelevant as long as EU demands Russia's capitulation — MFA
Mikhail Galuzin reiterated that the Russian side has consistently maintained that the EU’s representative should be someone who "has not said or done anything offensive towards Russia"
Read more
Investigation sees woman behind Monaco explosion — Le Figaro
Several newspaper sources claim that the woman conducted reconnaissance several days and several hours before the explosion
Read more
US attained practically all its goals during negotiations with Iran — Trump
The US president said he was not going to wage a war against Iran for years
Read more
German prosecutors confirm charges against Nord Stream saboteur
According to Federal Public Prosecutor General, a Ukrainian national and his accomplices developed a sabotage plan on behalf of Ukrainian government agencies
Read more
NATO chief admits to sleepless nights over Russia
According to Mark Rutte, Russia is the main threat for the alliance at present and in the longer term
Read more
EU countries see Hormuz Strait fees as inevitable
According to the media outlet, Europe has not yet formalized its position as the United States continues to press for free passage through the strait, while European countries are "also pushing for an international maritime coalition to help with clearing mines in Hormuz"
Read more
Russia says EAEU shares its concern about Armenia's rapprochement with EU
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin added that these two integration associations are fundamentally incompatible
Read more
Finland on list of targets for Russian nuclear weapons — Medvedev
The deputy chairman of the Security Council explained that this happened after Finland lifted its ban on the import of nuclear weapons
Read more
Zelensky says Kiev in contact with US negotiators
As the situation in the Middle East somewhat stabilized, the possibility of Whitkoff and Kushner returning to mediation in the Ukrainian settlement has been reported several times recently, but no dates have been announced yet
Read more
EAEU, China, India, Turkey lead in importing Russian non-resource goods — Cabinet
According to Roman Chekushov, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Russia's non-commodity, non-energy exports increased by nearly 10% year-on-year between January and April 2026, totaling approximately $54 billion
Read more
Ukraine loses over 38,000 servicemen, mercenaries in June — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, this is 7,180 more than in May
Read more
Russian embassy in Sweden comes under drone attack again
The embassy condemned the attack as a blatant attempt to intimidate the Russian mission
Read more
Russia’s latest Lebedev modular pistol passes state trials
The National Guard’s command highly appreciated the new pistol
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone near Moscow, no casualties — ministry
The failed attack caused no damage or casualties on the ground
Read more
Lebanon and Syria establish High Committee for Cooperation and Security
"The committee's work will be aimed at developing trade and economic ties and establishing mutual understanding in the field of security," Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack on Nizhny Novgorod Region kills one as Russia downs 327 UAVs
More than 25 drones were destroyed over six districts in southern Russia’s Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported
Read more
Russian-Ukrainian negotiations were conducted in Russian — source
During the first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on May 16, the delegations also spoke Russian
Read more
Diplomats from Russia, China, Mongolia discuss schedule for potential trilateral contacts
The parties discussed in detail the schedule of potential trilateral political contacts for 2026, including at the highest and high levels
Read more
Death toll in Damascus explosion rises to nine — Health Ministry
Spokesman Wael Daghmash says that over 20 people were wounded
Read more
Monaco blast probably perpetrated by Ukrainian woman residing in Germany — newspaper
According to the Le Figaro article, the woman fled towards the commune of Beausoleil in southern France and later crossed into a neighboring country
Read more
Russia’s corvette Stoikiy taking part in naval rescue drills off South Africa coast
The fleet's press service added that the main goal of the exercise is to develop and strengthen naval cooperation between the participating countries
Read more
Three in serious condition after drone strike on bus in Lugansk People’s Republic
Nine people suffered injuries, Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said
Read more
No privatization of Russian Railways this year — minister
Russian Railways will not be privatized this year, Minister of Economic Development says
Read more
Zelensky becoming 'lame duck' even for Kiev hardliners — governor
Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo noted that Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential term has ended and that the head of the Kiev regime is clinging to power through a ban on normal political competition
Read more
Russian troops in Krasny Liman come across Colombian mercenaries fighting for Ukraine
The commander of a motorized rifle battalion reported that Ukrainian forces in Krasny Liman are not attempting any counterattacks but are putting up sporadic resistance while hiding in basements
Read more
Explosion hits Damascus, causing casualties — TV
According to the report, the incident occurred on Al-Nasr Street near the Palace of Justice, leaving several people injured
Read more
EU’s 2025 military spending exceeds Brussels' forecasts
The European Defense Agency data shows that in 2025, defense expenditure by EU member states reached 418 billion euros, a 20% increase from the previous year
Read more
Russia begins testing new Svarog pro AI-assisted interceptor drone in combat
The drone that is designed to engage fixed-wing UAVs is hand-launched and is used jointly with a ground-based control station, enabling an operator to strike targets at a distance of up to 17 km
Read more
Turkey boosts NATO role as Europe’s reliance on US weakens — agency
According to Bloomberg, Ankara is becoming an increasingly important member of the alliance as it strengthens its defense industry and arms exports
Read more
Russian stocks close in the red on Tuesday
Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,750-2,850 points on Wednesday, while the yuan at the 13.4-13.9 rubles range
Read more
Kremlin has no information whether ‘Power of Siberia 2’ deal will be finalized at EEF
Dmitry Peskov recalled that the topic was raised during President Putin's recent visit to China
Read more
Russia to feature new aircraft carrier concept at Army-2019 arms show
The new aircraft carrier may have a gas turbine power unit, according to designers
Read more
Closure of railway border crossings with EU not affecting national economy — lawmaker
Leonid Liminchuk, Chairman of the Committee on Economic and Industrial Policy, Energy, Housing and Utilities of the Legislative Assembly of the Republic of Karelia, called this a technical issue
Read more
Shipbuilders complete dock repairs of Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship
Now the ship is going to be floated out, according to the Shipyard's representative
Read more
Ukrainian attack on city bus in Lugansk People’s Republic leaves 12 injured
Leonid Pasechnik added that Russian investigators continued to document the consequences of such attacks
Read more
Kremlin: no private military companies exist in Russia
"Everyone is talking about some private military company, something called Wagner, but the point is that there is no provision in our legislation," the Kremlin spokesman thus explained
Read more
Pilgrims arrive in Tehran for farewell ceremony for Ali Khamenei
According to the Iranian authorities, several million pilgrims are expected in Tehran
Read more
All tickets for upcoming direct flights between Russia and Tanzania sold out — minister
Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that flights would be operated three times a week by Air Tanzania
Read more
Merz sends more money to Kiev despite its role in Nord Stream sabotage — politician
Sahra Wagenknecht urged the German government to resume imports of Russian gas
Read more
Kiev tries to draw Minsk into conflict through strikes on Belarusian buses — Russian MFA
Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik stressed that Ukraine attempts to further destabilize the situation
Read more
Von der Leyen "excellent liar" saying Russia cut off gas supplies to Europe — Zakharova
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that any EU citizen can sue the European Commission president for this statement and win the case
Read more
Russia says EU court ruling criminalizing RT content distribution step toward censorship
This is the destruction of democracy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia reports downing 72 Ukrainian drones over its regions, Sea of Azov during 12 hours
Alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Krasnodar, Kursk, Moscow, Oryol, Smolensk, and Tver Regions as well as the Republic of Crimea
Read more
Ukrainian scam call center defrauds US citizens of $500,000 — police
According to the report, the scammers posed as financial advisors and convinced victims to invest in cryptocurrency, securities, and stocks through fake investment platforms
Read more
Ukraine’s ex-president Yanukovich charged with takeover of power in 2010
After the coup d’etat in Ukraine in 2014, several charges have been pressed against Viktor Yanukovich
Read more
Security Council urges Belarusians to refrain from traveling to Russian border regions
No one will be able to guarantee the safety of citizens on such trips until the special military operation stops, Alexander Volfovich said
Read more
EU Court of Justice allows criminal prosecution for reposting RT videos — judgement
The court ruled that the EU sanctions ban on RT broadcasts "applies also to a website accessible to the public free of charge"
Read more
Putin supported request for extra fuel supplies to Kaliningrad Region — Kremlin
The head of state also backed a request "to allocate funds for subsidized air tickets for residents of the Kaliningrad Region," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia to have decent representation at upcoming G20 summit in US — sherpa
Denis Agafonov confirmed that Moscow is aware of public statements from US officials regarding plans to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 meeting
Read more
Russia successfully tests new fixed-wing FPV training drone
The trials took place at the Moscow Military District's counter-UAV center
Read more
Amid Russian advance Ukraine is trying to draw Belarus into conflict — senior diplomat
Mikhail Galuzin emphasized that Moscow and Minsk remain prepared to utilize the full scope of their bilateral security agreement to safeguard their shared interests should Kiev's provocations escalate further
Read more
Dutch government advisory council urges long-term funding for Ukraine
According to the report by the Advisory Council on International Affairs, the prospects for a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict depend directly on maintaining large-scale military assistance to Kiev
Read more
German defense minister says Ukraine conflict enters 'decisive phase'
Boris Pistorius stressed that Ukraine "needs funding"
Read more
Finland takes side in Ukrainian conflict, to which has no relation — politician
Armando Mema, a member of the conservative Freedom Alliance party, says that in recent years, Finland has pursued a terrible policy towards Russia
Read more
Russia, Indonesia plan to expand space cooperation
According to Russia's Roscosmos CEO, in a period when space services are increasingly used worldwide, every country needs to have sovereign access to outer space
Read more
Learning personally from Putin about Russia’s foreign policy important for Turkey — Fidan
The Foreign Minister added that it is important for Turkey to understand Russia’s position on the "ongoing peace process in the Caucasus," positions and opinions on Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria
Read more
Kiev deliberately targeted bus carrying Belarusians in Bryansk Region — Russian envoy
Boris Gryzlov noted that it was the second consecutive deliberate strike by Kiev against Belarusian citizens on Russian territory
Read more
Rostec to take part in Venezuela’s energy security projects
Rostec and Venezuela’s Corpoelec plan to implement joint products in digital technologies, technical support, supplies of required equipment, training and professional certification of Venezuelan specialists
Read more
Russia to create risk management tool for first industrial use of domestic technologies
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia has formed a special working group to consider this initiative
Read more
Russian artillery destroys two Ukrainian army deployment sites near Konstantinovka
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, artillery crews of the 6th Motor Rifle Division are conducting combat operations in the Konstantinovka direction round-the-clock
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army positions by FAB bombs in Zaporozhye, Sumy areas
The ministry uploaded video footage of Su-34 bombers destroying the designated targets
Read more
Ombudsman readies materials for human rights defenders on Ukrainian strike on college
Additional documentation on the weapons used, the chronology of strikes and the results of the investigation will be provided in the near future
Read more
Newly formed Russian mobile units assume combat duty to protect energy sites from drones
During several weeks of training, the mobile fire groups honed the skills of protecting strategic facilities from aerial threats
Read more
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Italian opera icon Giancarlo del Monaco
Over the course of his career, del Monaco has directed more than 100 operas in major theaters around the world
Read more
China, US reach consensus on resolution of key economic problems — Xi
According to Chinese President Xi Jinping, China and the United States can help each other to achieve success and mutual prosperity
Read more
US offers Iran access to frozen funds for free Hormuz Strait passage
Iran rejected the proposal, insisting on its right to control the Strait of Hormuz, while its military also threatened tough measures against vessels that do not use routes approved by Tehran, The Wall Street Journal noted
Read more
Ukrainian Security Service cooperates with US, UK intelligence services — newspaper
The Washington Post pointed out that since 2015, "the CIA has spent provided Ukraine with advanced surveillance systems, trained recruits at sites in Ukraine"
Read more
Ukrainian 'national pantheon' to be installed in Kiev-Pechersk Lavra — Culture Ministry
The decision on reburial will require approval through a vote of the Verkhovna Rada, the Center for Strategic Communications under the Culture Ministry said
Read more
Spain defeats Austria in its first World Cup playoff victory in 16 years
The match ended with a score of 3:0
Read more
Russian troops liberate Piskunovka community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Wine exports from Georgia to Russia fall almost twice in January
According to the agency, Georgia supplied 2,561.38 tons to Russia in January for $6.9 mln
Read more
Russia’s Iskander teams practice massive missile strikes in Baltic drills
"The combat training exercise involved about 50 personnel and around 10 pieces of military and special hardware," the statement reads
Read more
Ukraine attacked Belarusian bus to provoke Minsk — Russian Senator
Kiev is also trying to intimidate residents of the Union State, threatening reprisals for trying to enter the territory of Russia, Russian Senator from the Kherson Region Igor Kastyukevich said
Read more
Army officer in Ukraine faces charges for failed recruitment of Russian pilots
It is reported that the plan for the special operation had not been approved by the SBU or the Main Department of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense
Read more
Russia reaches Soviet-era level of arms trade with Africa — chief arms exporter
According to Alexander Mikheyev, the scope of interaction with the African countinent has significantly grown to include partnerships with as many as 43 countries
Read more
Dutch Advisory Council on International Affairs recommends sending military to Ukraine
The body that advises the Dutch government and parliament on foreign policy says the Netherlands should take part in a potential international military mission to Ukraine when a ceasefire agreement is reached
Read more
Somali pirates demand $10 mln for release of tanker — portal
According to the news outlet, the vessel, which sails under the Togolese flag, was seized on May 2 in the Gulf of Aden while transporting diesel fuel from the UAE
Read more
IN BRIEF: Central Bank on digital ruble introduction, inflationary impact of fuel prices
Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said there is no "overcooling" of the economy in Russia
Read more
Transnistria extends yellow terrorist danger code for another two months
The yellow level has been in effect for fourth years after a series of terrorist attacks in 2022
Read more
Attacker who caused explosion in Monaco stays in Europe — TV
According to the channel, it is not Monaco or France
Read more
Sberbank revises forecast for key rate — CFO
Taras Skvortsov added that the bank will adjust its macroeconomic forecast at the end of July
Read more
Russian forces strike facilities used by Kiev for killing civilians — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that, according to Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, it was a terrible night for the city
Read more
Turkey calls Israel ‘problem for whole world’
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the Israeli authorities "have become a burden that humanity can no longer bear"
Read more
Slovenian lawmaker questions idea of upping defense spending to please Trump
Slovenia could either "continue investing in projects that benefit the people" or "simply listen to what ‘daddy’ says and purchase only American weapons", said Martin Premk, a member of the Slovenian lower house of parliament representing the Freedom Movement, the largest opposition faction
Read more
EU to grant Armenia €38 mln and open market for 80% of its goods — von der Leyen
EC President Ursula von der Leyen said that Armenia will soon receive an additional €18 million to help strengthen and diversify its trade
Read more