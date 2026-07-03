Israel tests its Iron Beam laser as part of modernized Iron Dome system

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Israeli military has successfully completed a series of trials of its modernized Iron Dome air defense network, which now includes the Iron Beam laser, the Israeli Defense Ministry said.

The tests were carried out by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) at the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) within the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), together with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Technical specifications and details of trials are unknown. The statement says that upgrades integrated into the system allow "to further enhance its performance against scenarios simulating existing and future threats, including rockets, cruise missiles, and UAVs. The project also includes "technological enhancements that improve the system's ability to contend with high rates and volumes of fire."

"The new capabilities demonstrated during the test series represent a significant leap in the system's ability to counter a wide range of attack scenarios," the statement says.

Special attention was paid to the Iron Beam laser’s compatibility with other components of the Iron Dome.

The Iron Dome defense system was delivered to the Israeli Air Force and declared operational in 2011.