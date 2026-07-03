Moscow, Minsk coordinating their efforts to counter external threats — Putin

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are cooperating fruitfully across all areas and coordinating efforts to counter external threats and challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in his greetings to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus.

"Moscow and Minsk have been working together productively in all areas, coordinating their efforts in countering external threats and challenges," the Russian leader said in a message posted on the Kremlin website.

Putin emphasized that Belarus’ Independence Day is significant to Russians as well because it is linked to a glorious event in their shared history: the liberation of Minsk from Nazi invaders.

"Forged during the harsh war years, the bonds of fraternal friendship and mutual support have been and still are serving as a solid foundation for enhancing allied relations between Russia and Belarus," the Russian president added.