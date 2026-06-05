Marine drone that exploded in Romania was part of group of five Ukrainian boats — prefect

BUCHAREST, June 5. /TASS/. The naval drone that exploded in the waters of the Romanian civilian port of Constanta was part of a group of five Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels, Adrian-Teodor Picoiu, the prefect (government representative) of Constanta County, told g4media.ro.

"The other naval drones were not found," the portal quotes him as saying. "Two helicopters are currently searching for them." "According to information received from the Ukrainian side, there were five [naval] drones in total. One exploded in the port of Constanta, one on the Ukrainian side, and three [marine] drones are currently being searched for to prevent further problems," the prefect clarified. "There is currently no risk," he emphasized. "The three [naval] drones could have gone to the Bulgarians or the Turks."

Earlier, the prefect reported that a drone explosion in Constanta caused damage to one of the port docks and a nearby vessel.

On June 5, the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported that a naval drone had spontaneously exploded in the waters of the civilian port of Constanta; there were no casualties. The ministry did not specify the drone’s origin, but clarified that it is not part of the Romanian army’s equipment and was not involved in the exercises recently organized in the Black Sea. The naval drone, the Ministry of Defense added, "belongs to the type of UAV used in the war in Ukraine.