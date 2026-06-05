Ukrainian army's strikes on Zaporozhye NPP threaten Europe’s nuclear safety — Rosatom

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Daily intensive strikes by the Ukrainian army pose a real, not virtual threat to nuclear safety for all of Europe, Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"The daily intensive strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces pose a real, not virtual threat to nuclear security for all of Europe. This issue will be the focus of the upcoming interagency consultations in Kaliningrad scheduled for July 10. The discussion will be held in an expanded format with representatives from other ministries and agencies, including the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian National Guard," he said.