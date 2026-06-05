Russia, Ukraine carry out 185-for-185 prisoner exchange — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow has brought 185 Russian service members back from the Kiev-controlled territory, handing 185 Ukrainian captives over to Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has gathered the key information about the prisoner swap.

Details of exchange

- A total of 185 Russian service members were brought back from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime on June 5.

- In exchange, 185 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over.

- The returned Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus.

- Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is providing assistance to them.

- After receiving necessary psychological and medical care, the service members released from captivity will be brought to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation at the Defense Ministry’s medical facilities.

- The United Arab Emirates provided mediation in the return of Russian servicemen from captivity.

Previous swap

- On May 15, Russia brought 205 service members back from the Kiev-controlled territory, the Defense Ministry said earlier.

- They were exchanged for 205 Ukrainian servicemen.