Russian drones can lift self-destruct projectiles weighing up to 7 kg

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian FPV drones are capable of lifting self-destruct projectiles weighing up to 7 kg for aerial deployment in remote mining, said Denis Fedoseyev, a platoon assistant commander of the Battlegroup Center.

"We began working in this area in 2025. We are continuously evolving and not standing still. While we initially started with small ‘birds’ (UAVs) with a payload capacity of 1,600 grams, we are now capable of remote mining, lifting up to 7 kg into the air," Fedoseyev said.

At the same time, drones and ammunition are delivered using the Kuryer ground-based robotic system, equipped with an electromagnetic trawl. This robotic system is also used for mine clearance and road reconnaissance missions, the battlegroup added.