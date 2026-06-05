Armenian wish to join EU should be seen as routine problem — Russian deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The conflict with the European aspirations of Armenia, which is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), represents a working situation, and it should be treated routinely, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to him, the law of the EAEU does not provide for the exclusion of any state or the suspension of an EAEU member. "This is an issue that needs to be studied from a purely legal point of view because today we are faced with a certain legal conflict, and it needs to be considered. This should also be treated very calmly, and we will work calmly. By the way, I think the Armenians will also participate in this work, because they also understand, as members of the Eurasian Economic Union, that there are some gaps in the EAEU law that need to be closed. This is a normal working situation," Overchuk said.

"But again, we are very concerned about this European movement, which, in our opinion, potentially greatly harms Armenia, the Eurasian Union, and business in our countries, which are currently in a state of uncertainty: what should we do? This is the question in its entirety. This is a working situation, and it should be treated as such," he said.

TASS is the general information partner of the SPIEF.