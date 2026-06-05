Russia surprised by EU, US attempts to interfere in South Caucasus — Security Council

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia is surprised by attempts by the European Union and the United States to interfere in the resolution of regional security issues in the South Caucasus, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexey Shevtsov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It's surprising, to put it mildly, that countries and organizations that aren't regional at all - I'm referring, of course, to the EU and the US - are trying to interfere in resolving our regional issues," he said during the session "The 3+3 Platform: Common Challenges and Strategic Partnership."

Shevtsov noted that all participants in the 3+3 platform acknowledge the "long-overdue need" to address regional security issues, but "regional problems require regional solutions."

The session was organized by the Gorchakov Fund and the Institute of Strategic Analysis and Collaboration of the Russian Academy of Sciences with the support of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer and TASS is its official general information partner.