Ukraine carries out 165 artillery strikes on border areas in Kursk Region in past day

KURSK, June 5. /TASS/. Over 100 Ukrainian drones were shot down in borderline Russia’s Kursk Region in the past day, with the Ukrainian military also carrying out 165 artillery strikes, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"A total of 106 enemy drones of various types were downed between 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on June 4 and 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on June 5. The enemy carried out 165 artillery strikes on the evacuated areas. Drones attacked our territory with exclusives 12 times. There were no casualties," he wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

According to the governor, one of the attacks shattered the windows of a home in the village of Iznoskovo.

Khinshtein said late on June 4 that an artillery strike had killed a 68-year-old civilian in the village of Leshchinovka.