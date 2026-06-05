Armenian authorities artificially forcing country to choose between EU, EAEU — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The leadership of Armenia is artificially trying to put the country at a choice - Europe or the Eurasian Economic Union, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in an interview with Izvestia in the context of possible high-level contacts between Russia and the US.

"We know that the current leadership, I would say, is deliberately attempting to place the country at a crossroads, seeking to organize a choice for the country — to go towards Europe or towards the EAEU," the Kremlin representative said.

Peskov noted that the Armenian "authorities will continue to advance their agenda." "But let’s hope that the ordinary citizens of Armenia, above all, will go to the elections. It is their choice," he said.

At the same time, Peskov recalled that Russia is also well aware of Armenia’s position on the CSTO. "Armenia has not de facto participated in the work of the CSTO for quite a long time," he said.