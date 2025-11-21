NATO conducts drills in Mediterranean Sea in case of potential conflict with Russia — TV

WASHINGTON, November 22. /TASS/. NATO servicemen are conducting drills off the coast of Italy to prepare for a potential conflict with Russia, CBS reported.

According to the report, servicemen from the US and nine other NATO countries, including the UK, Greece, Poland, and Turkey, are participating in the drills, dubbed Neptune Strike, in the Mediterranean Sea. During the exercises, "long-range strikes on NATO's eastern flank, hitting training grounds close to Russia" are being practiced. According to the broadcaster, the main purpose of the exercises is to practice defending "critical waterways."

According General Alexus Grynkewich, head of US European Command and NATO Supreme Allied commander Europe, by 2027, NATO must be prepared for the possibility of simultaneous conflicts with Russia and China. "Of course, we don't hope for that outcome, but you want to be ready for any contingency," he told CBS, noting that he does not consider such clashes inevitable.