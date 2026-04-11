Russian air defenses intercept 259 Ukrainian UAVs, 12 smart bombs over past day

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 259 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 12 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.
"Air defense capabilities shot down 12 guided aerial bombs and 259 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 133,387 unmanned aerial vehicles, 655 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,822 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,699 multiple rocket launchers, 34,393 field artillery guns and mortars and 59,128 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.