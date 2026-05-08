Small cruise missile carrier ship Burya commissioned into Russian Navy

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The small missile ship Burya, armed with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles, has been commissioned into the Russian Navy, the Baltic Fleet press service reported.

"In Baltiysk, a ceremonial raising of the naval flag and the commissioning of the small missile ship (MRK) Burya, Project 22800 Karakurt, into the Russian Navy took place. The vessel was built for the Baltic Fleet at the Pella shipyard," the press service said. "The ship is armed with the Kalibr-NK cruise missile system and the Pantsir-M air defense missile and gun system, and is also equipped with modern command and control systems, radio-technical weapons, navigation systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and anti-sabotage equipment."

The ceremony was attended by Baltic Fleet Commander-in-Chief Admiral Sergey Lipilin, representatives of the shipyard’s management, military personnel from the Baltic Naval Base’s missile ship and boat unit, and members of the clergy.

An order from Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev was read at the ceremony, according to which the small missile ship was assigned to the Baltic Fleet.

The ceremonial first raising of the St. Andrew’s flag was conducted by the commander of the small missile ship, Captain 3rd Rank Artyom Kuzichkin. At the same time, the Russian national flag was lowered and handed over to the ship’s delivery officer.

The acceptance of the new ship into the Russian Navy was preceded by the successful completion of factory sea trials and state trials. They took place at the Baltic Fleet’s naval ranges. Specifically, the ship’s crew, together with representatives of the manufacturer, conducted maneuvering and speed trials in the Baltic Sea, checking the operation of all the vessel’s units, systems and components, navigation and radio-technical equipment, as well as the armament.