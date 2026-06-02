US proposes 60-day phased de-escalation plan for Lebanon — media

BEIRUT, June 2. /TASS/. The fourth round of talks between the Lebanese and Israeli delegation has kicked off in Washington focusing on the US-proposed plan for phased de-escalation, the Janoubia news portal reported.

The 60-day plan provides for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory. Concurrently, the Lebanese army and peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon will begin deploying to southern areas to prevent a breakdown of the ceasefire and the resumption of hostilities, the portal said.

According to its sources in Washington, the United States doesn’t expect an immediate breakthrough at the talks, however, it views them as a path toward restoring trust between the parties.

At this stage, Israel is linking the withdrawal of its troops to clear security guarantees, which would include the complete dismantling of Hezbollah’s military structure. The Lebanese side insists that the issue of disarming Hezbollah is its domestic affair and cannot be a condition at the talks. Beirut believes that serious political discussion of this issue can begin at the national level only after Israeli troops are withdrawn from Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said earlier that Beirut is committed to the diplomatic settlement of the conflict. "Negotiations is the best and least costly option of the Lebanese people, which will lead to the end of occupation and make it possible for residents of southern regions to return to their homes," he said.