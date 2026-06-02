President-elect of UNGA 81st session promises to honor interests of all member states

UNITED NATIONS, June 2. /TASS/. President-elect of its 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has promised to take into account the interests of all of the organization’s member nations and not to let his personal views interfere with his work.

"I'll be the president of all member states. I will engage all member states in the course of my work. I will not let my personal views interfere with my work as General Assembly President. I will seek common ground without ignoring differences," he vowed.

Meanwhile, Kirill Logvinov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, told earlier TASS, commenting on Rahman's election, that Moscow is expecting his visit and is ready for close and constructive cooperation with him.

Rahman was elected President of the UNGA 81st session by 99 out of 190 UNGA members. His rival, ambassador Andreas Kakouris of Cyprus, garnered 91 votes.

Rahman will assume his duties in early September when the 81st session opens.