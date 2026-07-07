China to produce over 100,000 human-like robots in 2026

SHANGHAI, July 7. /TASS/. The human-like robot output in China will surpass 100,000 units this year, Gan Xiaobin, Deputy Director of the Department of Science and Technology under the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at a press conference in Shanghai.

"Large language models, AI agents and AI chips are advancing at a rapid pace. We expect the humanoid robot output to exceed 100,000 units this year," Gan Xiaobin noted.

He stressed that the artificial intelligence ecosystem in China is driving the rapid development of robotics. More than 30% of the country’s major industrial enterprises have incorporated AI tools into their manufacturing processes.

According to him, the scale of the AI market in China amounted to 1.2 trillion yuan ($180 billion) in 2025.