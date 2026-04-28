Russian fertilizer exports up 16% annually in Q1 2026 — statistics

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. According to preliminary information, Russian fertilizer exports surged by 16% year on year in value terms as of the end of January - March 2026 and totaled $3.6 bln, Agroexport Federal Center told TASS.

"According to preliminary estimates, Russia exported 9.6 mln tons of mineral fertilizers worth $3.6 bln in the first quarter of 2026. Compared to the like period of 2025, the volume of supplies increased by 16% in value terms. Overseas supplies of NPK fertilizers surpassed $1.6 bln from January to March and gained 16% against the like period of the last year," the center said.

Brazil ($340 mln, +14%) and India ($338 mln, +27%) remain the top importers of Russian fertilizers. Ethiopia ranks third ($186 mln, the increase by 2.7 times).