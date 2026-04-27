US shouldn't view Putin-Araghchi meeting in a negative way — Kremlin aide

ST. PETERSBURG, April 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is part of a diplomatic process and should not be viewed by the United States in some kind of negative way, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"No, no one has voiced anything negative about it. Why should they?" he said in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin when asked if the US side could perceive such contacts negatively.

"This is part of regular diplomatic work, plus, bearing in mind Russia’s involvement in the Iranian settlement issue, it is only natural that we meet with Araghchi, who has something to tell us, I guess," he explained.