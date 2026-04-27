Europeans openly discussing preparations for armed conflict with Russia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Europe has been openly discussing preparations for a conflict with Russia amid its military buildup in neighboring countries, said Mikael Agasandyan, director of the First Department for CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"As they have taken the course of accelerating militarization, the Europeans are already discussing openly arrangements for another armed confrontation with Russia. Simultaneously, Western countries are trying to increase their economic, humanitarian and military presence in countries that are adjacent to us, trying, in effect, to cordon off Russia in sanitary terms," the senior diplomat said at the international scientific and practical conference titled, Contours of a New Architecture of Collective Security: Current Issues of Information and Analytical Partnership within the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"The third front was opened quite recently as the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran was launched. The conflict over there is far from being over, while a new balance in the region has not been found, nor can it be seen on the horizon," Agasandyan argued.